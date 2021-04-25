Gallen (1-0) pitched a complete scoreless game in Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Braves, giving up just one hit and two walks while fanning six.

Gallen looked dominant on the mound and limited the Braves to just one hit -- a single from Freddie Freeman -- and didn't have any problems outside of the sixth inning when he had runners on the corners with two outs. This was Gallen's best start of the season by a wide margin and will try to build off this performance when he takes the ball next week during the upcoming weekend series against the Rockies at home.