Gallen allowed three runs on six hits while striking out three over 4.1 innings in Wednesday's spring game against the Rangers.

Gallen pitched into the fifth inning for the first time this spring, which is the positive to take away from the outing. The right-hander explained his inconsistent command was due to rushing his delivery, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports. While he hasn't been named the Opening Day starter, Gallen's five-day schedule projects to him taking the ball April 1 on the road against San Diego.