Gallen allowed four runs on three hits and four walks while striking out one over two innings in Tuesday's spring start against Oakland.

Gallen pitched all of the first inning then portions of the second, third and fourth innings. A common thread in his first Cactus League start was base runners. Gallen's fastball velocity lived between 88 and 93 mph, per Michael McDermott of SI.com and his typical control was not there, but the good news is that he got up and down four times and threw 62 pitches. The 27-year-old right-hander said the ball felt good out of his hand. Arizona's No. 1 starter should be on track to start Opening Day.