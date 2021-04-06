Gallen (forearm) has an outing scheduled for Wednesday, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.
It's not clear what kind of work Gallen will be getting in, but he threw 60-plus pitches in a simulated game Saturday. It sounds like he could be back sooner than later if he avoids setbacks during these sessions at the alternate training site.
