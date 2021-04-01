Gallen (forearm) was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday.

Gallen was diagnosed with a hairline fracture in his right forearm late in camp, and he'll officially miss the start of the regular season. The Diamondbacks haven't announced a timetable for Gallen's return, but the right-hander has reportedly been playing catch at "a low stress level" since the start of his recovery process.

