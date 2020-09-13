Gallen suffered the loss against Seattle on Saturday, pitching five innings and allowing seven runs on seven hits and five walks while striking out six.

Gallen has been a breath of fresh air in an otherwise challenging season for Arizona, but he simply wasn't effective Saturday, yielding five runs over his first two innings en route to his second straight loss. The right-hander struggled mightily with his control, tying a season high with five walks -- four of which came in the first two innings -- and throwing only 56 of 98 pitches for strikes. He also gave up multiple home runs for the first time in 2020. Despite the rough outing, Gallen still holds a tidy 3.15 ERA and 1.10 WHIP on the season. He'll try to bounce back from the disappointing performance when he faces the Angels on the road Thursday.