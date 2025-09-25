Gallen's next start was pushed back a day to Friday in San Diego due to fatigue/illness, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports.

It was Gallen's turn Thursday versus the Dodgers, but he's dealt with an illness during his last two starts that's sapped his strength. His performance in those outings appeared unaffected, as the righty yielded four runs with a 15:3 K:BB over 13 innings, but the Diamondbacks nonetheless made the decision to give Gallen an extra day of rest. Jalen Beeks is opening and Nabil Crismatt is slated for bulk relief Thursday.