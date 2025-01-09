Gallen agreed to a one-year, $13.5 million contract with the Diamondbacks on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
Gallen missed some time last season due to a hamstring strain but still made 28 starts for Arizona and posted a 3.65 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 156:54 K:BB across 148 innings. The right-hander should serve as the Diamondbacks' No. 2 starter following the offseason signing of ace Corbin Burnes.
