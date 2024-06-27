Gallen (hamstring) could start Saturday against Oakland if Thursday's bullpen session goes well, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.
Thursday's bullpen session will the second one thrown by Gallen, who also has a couple of simulated games under his belt during rehab. The right-hander hasn't thrown in game conditions since May 30, when he threw just six pitches before being removed.
