Gallen is getting a second opinion on his sore right forearm, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
It's not clear what the first opinion on Gallen's injury was, but the fact that he's heading for another may not be a good sign. Forearm injuries can be quite problematic for pitchers, though whether or not this is one of the worse ones remains to be seen.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Scratched with sore forearm•
-
Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Pitches into fifth inning•
-
Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Takes next step•
-
Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Up, down three times•
-
Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Throws two scoreless innings•
-
Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Starting spring opener•