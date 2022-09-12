Gallen (12-2) gave up three earned runs on four hits and no walks while striking out 11 over six innings to earn the win in a 12-6 victory over the Rockies on Sunday.

Gallen continued his strong stretch of play with a quality start that earned him win number 12 on the season. Gallen ultimately gave up three earned runs but not before setting a Diamondbacks record for consecutive scoreless innings pitched with 44.1. The previous record was held by Brandon Webb with 42.1 consecutive scoreless innings pitched. Gallen has an superb WHIP of 0.91 in 158.2 innings of work this season. He is tentatively expected to make his next start against the Padres.