Gallen hurled five innings against San Francisco on Wednesday, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits and one walk while striking out five batters. He did not factor in the decision.

Gallen wasn't overpowering in the outing, but he allowed only one extra-base hit and limited the Giants to a pair of fourth-inning runs (one of which was unearned). However, the right-hander wasn't able to go very deep into the contest as a result of throwing 93 pitches during his five frames. Gallen has taken a no-decision in seven of his past eight outings, though he has completed at least five innings in every start during that span. He has solid numbers overall this season, including a 3.24 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 101:29 K:BB over 105.2 frames.