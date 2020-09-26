Gallen (3-2) fired six scoreless innings as he earned the win in Game 1 of Friday's doubleheader against the Rockies. He allowed five hits and two walks while striking out 10.

Gallen finished the season strong as he earned wins in his final two starts. He notched a season-high 10 strikeouts Friday and was rewarded with the win in the matinee. The right-hander posted a 2.75 ERA and 84:25 K:BB over 72 innings during the 2020 season.