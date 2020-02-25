Gallen retired all six batters faced, striking out one, in two scoreless innings of a spring game against the Giants on Monday.

Aside from an extended at-bat, after going 0-2, against San Francisco first baseman Brandon Belt, Gallen impressed in his Cactus League debut. It would be shocking if the right-hander opens anywhere other than Arizona's rotation. perhaps as high as third, but the Diamondbacks have not yet confirmed Gallen's role.