Gallen (1-2) allowed four earned runs on four hits and one walk while striking out three across 2.2 innings to take the loss Thursday against the Giants.

Gallen made his first start since May 7 after being sidelined by an elbow sprain. The outing didn't go as hoped, as he allowed three extra-base hits and was hit hard by the Giants throughout his short start. Positively, Gallen appears to have left the game healthy, so he should be able to continue to build his workload back up in future starts. Overall, he has a 3.99 ERA with a 35:15 K:BB across 29.1 innings on the campaign.