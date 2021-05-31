Gallen (elbow) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Tuesday, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.
The Diamondbacks cleared Gallen to take the next step forward in his rehab program for a UCL sprain after he played long toss from 90 feet Monday with no renewed discomfort. Gallen will need several weeks to build up to a starter's workload before being ready to rejoin the Arizona rotation, assuming he can steer clear of any setbacks along the way. Fantasy managers shouldn't expected to be reinstated from the 10-day injured list until late June at the soonest.
