Gallen (12-5) earned the win over the Padres on Saturday, allowing four hits and one walk while striking out eight batters over six scoreless innings.

Gallen limited the Padres to five baserunners and punched out eight batters en route to his third straight quality start. This was his best outing of the trio, as he finished without yielding any runs for the first time since May 30. Gallen has continued to thrive as a reliable ace in the midst of Arizona's mid-season slide, as he's tossed at least six innings in 10 of his past 11 starts and has posted a 3.41 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 72:13 K:BB over 71.1 frames during that stretch. The right-hander ranks third in the National League with 165 strikeouts on the campaign.