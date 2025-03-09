Gallen allowed one run on three walks while striking out three over two hitless innings in Saturday's split-squad start against the Reds.

The negatives are obviously the walks, but Gallen told Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports that he had success with the curveball in his third Cactus League start. The right-hander threw 52 pitches (24 strikes) and was able to get a third up-and-down, as manager Torey Lovullo employed the spring re-entry rule for the right-hander.