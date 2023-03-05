Gallen is on track to make his spring debut Tuesday against the Athletics, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Gallen, the Diamondbacks' projected No. 1 starter, has already thrown three innings in a simulated game and could throw up to four when he eventually pitches in a Cactus League contest.
