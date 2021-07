Gallen (hamstring) is expected to be activated off the injured list and start Saturday against the Cubs, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Gallen made a quick recovery after tweaking his right hamstring July 2. This will be his second return from the injured list this season, and the right-hander is hopeful this one lasts longer than the first. He had spent time on the IL with an elbow injury and appeared in four games before suffering the hamstring.