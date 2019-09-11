Gallen (3-5) struck out nine while allowing three runs on five hits with two walks across six innings while taking a loss against the Mets on Tuesday.

The Diamondbacks went 2-for-8 with runners in scoring position, and only one of their players posted an RBI in this loss for Gallen. He pitched well but didn't receive enough run support. He owns a 2.66 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, .210 batting average against and 91 strikeouts in 74.1 innings this season. Gallen is scheduled to be back on the hill at home Sunday against the Reds.

