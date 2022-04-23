Gallen didn't factor into the decision during Friday's 6-5 defeat at the hands of the Mets, allowing one run on two hits and a walk with seven strikeouts in five innings.

Making his second start against New York, Gallen retired the first nine Mets before allowing one run and all three baserunners in the fourth inning. The 26-year-old righty has now thrown nine innings on the season, permitting one run and six baserunners with nine strikeouts, and has flashed the upside that convinced Arizona to trade for him back in 2019. He'll make his third start of the season against the Dodgers on Wednesday.