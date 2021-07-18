Gallen (hamstring) allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out seven in 5.2 innings versus the Cubs on Saturday. He did not factor in the decision.

The right-hander was unlucky to come away without a win after an excellent return to action. Arizona had a lead for most of the contest, but Joakim Soria's implosion in the ninth inning denied Gallen the win. The 25-year-old has battled injuries all year, but he lowered his ERA to 3.86 despite a lofty 1.33 WHIP through 46.2 innings this season. He lines up for a rematch in Chicago during next weekend's series.