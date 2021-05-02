Gallen (1-1) allowed four earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out seven across four innings, taking the loss against the Rockies on Saturday.
Gallen struggled Saturday in what was his worst start so far this season. He didn't allow any home runs and he struck out seven, but he was unable to make it past four innings after surrendering four runs. His ERA is still at 3.48 in 20.2 innings through four starts and he boasts a 12 K/9 rate.
