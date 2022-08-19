Gallen (9-2) earned the victory Thursday in San Francisco, striking out 12 in 7.1 scoreless innings while allowing four hits.

Gallen faced the minimum through the first six innings, erasing the two singles allowed with double-play groundballs. The 12 punchouts set a new career-high for the 27-year-old and it was the first time in his big-league career that he exceeded 7 innings in a start. Gallen has been dominant since the All-Star break with four of his last six starts lasting seven innings or more while allowing no runs. During that span, he's gone 5-0 and posted a 0.92 ERA, 0.69 WHIP and 43:7 K:BB in 39 innings. His next start will likely be in the middle of next week in Kansas City.