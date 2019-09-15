Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Surrenders three runs in loss
Gallen (3-6) took the loss against the Reds on Sunday, pitching 5.2 innings and giving up three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five.
Gallen was victimized by long balls in the loss, as the three runs scored against him came via a trio of solo homers. Two of those roundtrippers were courtesy of Eugenio Suarez, who went deep in the fourth and sixth innings to plate the deciding runs. Despite the loss, Gallen has pitched well in September, racking up 22 strikeouts while allowing only six runs in 18.2 innings. He'll carry a 2.81 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 96:36 K:BB into his next scheduled start in San Diego on Saturday.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Strikes out nine in defeat•
-
Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: No limits for now•
-
Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Fires seven shutout frames•
-
Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Whiffs six in no-decision•
-
Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Fans eight in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Command issues linger•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...
-
Week 26 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...