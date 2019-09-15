Gallen (3-6) took the loss against the Reds on Sunday, pitching 5.2 innings and giving up three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five.

Gallen was victimized by long balls in the loss, as the three runs scored against him came via a trio of solo homers. Two of those roundtrippers were courtesy of Eugenio Suarez, who went deep in the fourth and sixth innings to plate the deciding runs. Despite the loss, Gallen has pitched well in September, racking up 22 strikeouts while allowing only six runs in 18.2 innings. He'll carry a 2.81 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 96:36 K:BB into his next scheduled start in San Diego on Saturday.