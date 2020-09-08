Gallen (1-1) allowed four runs on five hits and two walks over five innings Monday, striking out six and taking the loss against the Giants.

Gallen was his usual self for the first five innings, allowing just one single and striking out six batters. However, he allowed four hits and two walks to start the sixth inning without recording an out before he was removed from the game. Despite the rough outing, the 25-year-old still owns a strong 2.29 ERA and 60:17 K:BB. Gallen will face the Mariners at home Sunday.