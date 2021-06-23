Gallen (1-3) was tagged with the loss Tuesday against the Brewers despite allowing one run on three hits while fanning eight across five innings.

Gallen was tagged with the loss after allowing a homer to Kolten Wong in the first at-bat of the game, but he settled down the rest of the way and fanned eight, tying his season-high mark. The right-hander has allowed one or fewer runs in four of his seven starts in 2021, and while he was tagged with the loss here, he simply was a victim of poor run support. Gallen is expected to take the ball next at St. Louis next week.