Gallen allowed three hits and one walk while striking out four over 3.1 innings in Friday's spring game against the Angels.

Gallen made his third spring start and continued a natural progression, adding pitches and innings in each successive start. "The rust is starting to come off," he told Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic. "The ball felt like it was coming out clean." Gallen has allowed six hits and four walks over a scoreless 8.1 innings.