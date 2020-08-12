Gallen gave up two runs on seven hits and struck out seven in seven innings in a no-decision versus the Rockies on Tuesday.

Gallen was locked in a pitchers' duel with Kyle Freeland for much of the game. The only damage on Gallen's line was a two-run homer from Nolan Arenado in the fourth inning. The right-handed Gallen trimmed his ERA to 2.74 with a 1.17 WHIP and 28 strikeouts in 23 innings this season. Tuesday was also the first time he didn't walk a batter in four starts this year. The 25-year-old is expected to face the Padres at home Sunday in his next start.