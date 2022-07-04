Gallen didn't factor into the decision during Sunday's 6-5 loss to Colorado, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks with four strikeouts in six innings.

Gallen cruised through the first five frames but encountered trouble in the sixth when C.J. Cron tagged him for a two-out three-run shot that cut into the five-run lead. The bullpen would go on to blow the lead and prevent the 26-year-old from potentially his first win since May 30 despite logging his fourth quality start during the six-game stretch. He'll try for the elusive fifth win next weekend with a rematch against Colorado currently on the schedule.