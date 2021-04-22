Gallen did not factor in the decision in Wednesday's win over the Reds, a completion of Tuesday's suspended game. He allowed three runs on four hits and four walks while striking out six over 5.2 innings.

Gallen made his second start of the season after spending time on the injured list with a hairline fracture of his right forearm. He built on both his innings and pitch count, throwing 98 pitches while pitching into the sixth inning. Gallen's next start is scheduled for Sunday at Atlanta.