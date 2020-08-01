Gallen took a no-decision during Friday's win over the Dodgers, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out nine across six innings.

After a shaky first start against the Padres, Gallen seemed to settle into a better rhythm Friday. The 24-year-old struck out the side in the first inning and retired his first nine of 10 batters before surrendering a solo home run to Mookie Betts at the top of the fourth. His nine strikeouts tied a career-high, which he reached on two occasions during his 2019 campaign. The right-hander will take the mound again Thursday against Houston.