Gallen (hamstring) is expected to throw a live batting practice session Monday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
It was reported last week that Gallen would throw a simulated game early this week, but it looks like he'll throw a live BP session instead. If all goes well, the right-hander could be activated in time for the series against Oakland that begins Friday. Gallen has thrown one sim game already followed by a pair of bullpen sessions.
