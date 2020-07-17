Gallen got up to 72 pitches over 3.2 innings in Thursday's intrasquad game, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

That's a lot of pitches for 3.2 innings, but Gallen remained positive. He threw all of his pitches, worked at holding runners on and navigated trouble. He'll get one more start in camp before the regular season when he is expected to serve as Arizona's No. 3 starter.