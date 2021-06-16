Gallen (elbow) felt good after throwing a bullpen session Tuesday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Gallen, who threw a simulated game Saturday before Tuesday's session, is nearing a return to the majors. Manager Torey Lovullo said the team is discussing next steps for Gallen, who has been out since mid-May. The plan is likely to include a rehab assignment in the minors.

