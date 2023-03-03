Gallen threw a three-inning, 45-pitch simulated game Thursday, Michael Reynolds of MLB.com reports.
Gallen, the Diamondbacks' projected No. 1 starter, is expected to make his Cactus League debut next week. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said the right-hander could throw up to four innings when he makes his spring debut.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Avoids arbitration•
-
Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Falters in last start of season•
-
Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Solid over seven innings•
-
Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Dominates Dodgers with 13 punchouts•
-
Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Win streak halted•
-
Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Whiffs 11 as scoreless streak ends•