Gallen (elbow) threw 46 pitches and 2.2 innings in a simulated game Saturday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Gallen came out of the outing feeling good, per manager Torey Lovullo, who was encouraged by the session. The Diamondbacks are hopeful the right-hander can be back in the fold by the end of June.
