Gallen allowed two hits and two walks while striking out one over two scoreless innings in Sunday's spring opener against the Rockies.

Gallen wasn't in midseason form, which is natural, and he told Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic that he had minor delivery-related issues that he wants to clean up going forward. The right-hander was encouraged by catcher Carson Kelly saying his pitches had good "action and shape." Gallen threw 47 pitches (29 for strikes) and didn't get three outs during the first inning. The Diamondbacks opted to "roll" the first inning after he threw 20 pitches. As part of COVID-19 protocols, teams can "roll" an inning -- end the inning -- after a pitcher throws 20 pitches, which is where Gallen was at after striking out one, walking two and inducing a flyout.