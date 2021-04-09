Gallen (forearm) threw 67 pitches in an intrasquad game Wednesday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Gallen, who felt discomfort while throwing his curveball this spring, used that pitch in each of the innings Wednesday and reported no such discomfort. That's encouraging news for the Diamondbacks, whose starting pitchers rank 28th with a 6.95 ERA.
