Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Tosses four innings in no-decision
Gallen threw four innings in a no-decision against the Rockies on Tuesday, giving up two earned runs on nine hits, striking out three and walking one in a 9-3 victory for the Diamondbacks.
He did well to limit the damage despite allowing 10 baserunners, but Gallen couldn't quite meet the five-inning threshold that would have qualified him for a second straight win since joining the Diamondbacks. Still, Gallen is posting solid numbers over his 45.1 innings between Arizona and Miami this season, as he's now sporting a 2.58 ERA, a 1.26 WHIP and a 52:22 K:BB. The 24-year-old lines up to take on the Giants at home in his next start on Sunday.
