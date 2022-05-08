Gallen (2-0) earned the win during Sunday's 4-0 shutout of Colorado, allowing five hits with seven strikeouts in seven scoreless innings.

Once Gallen escaped the first inning with runners on second and third he breezed through the rest of the game, firing 61 of 92 pitches for strikes. The 26-year-old has been on a tear to begin 2022, permitting just three runs in 28.1 innings across five starts on the season for a league-leading 0.95 ERA in addition to a second-best 0.71 WHIP. Gallen has rebounded nicely from a down 2021 and will go for win number three against the Cubs next weekend.