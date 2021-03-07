Gallen allowed one hit and one walk while striking out three over three scoreless innings in Saturday's Cactus League game against the Rangers.

Gallen became the first Diamondback starter to pitch a second game and progress to three innings. The right-hander told Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic that he felt better during his second spring appearance. "I felt under control," Gallen said. "I felt like I had control of all four or five pitches. Still knocking the rust off, but overall I was pleased with how I felt." He threw 46 pitches (31 strikes) Saturday, which is fewer pitches than the first appearance while getting more outs. He was particularly pleased with his curveball and changeup.