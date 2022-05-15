Gallen didn't factor into the decision during Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Cubs, allowing one run on two hits and a walk with nine strikeouts in six innings.

Gallen continued his dominant season-opening run Saturday, limiting Chicago to just three baserunners although one of those hits was a Yan Gomes solo home run. In addition to bringing his customary run prevention, the 26-year-old struck out a season-best nine batters, pushing his stats to a 1.05 ERA, 0.67 WHIP and 35 strikeouts in 34.1 innings. Gallen is scheduled for a rematch with Chicago next week.