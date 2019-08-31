Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Whiffs six in no-decision
Gallen took a no-decision during Friday's win over the Dodgers, allowing three runs on five hits and a walk while striking out six over five innings.
After retiring the side in the first inning, Gallen allowed a pair of runs to score in the second on two doubles and a single. He then gave up an RBI triple to Cody Bellinger in the third, but that would be the final damage of the night for the rookie right-hander. Gallen has given up three runs or less in his last 12 starts and owns a dominant 2.79 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 74:31 K:BB during that span. He'll look to stay hot on Wednesday against the Padres.
