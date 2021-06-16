Gallen (elbow) will be activated from the injured list and start Thursday's game against the Giants, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Gallen last pitched May 7 before being sidelined with a right UCL sprain. He was solid in four of his five early-season starts, but walks were a common theme for the righty, as he walked multiple batters in every outing and twice issued four free passes in a game. Even so, Gallen was an ace last season and will be welcomed back to the top of Arizona's struggling starting rotation.