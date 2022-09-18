Gallen (12-3) took the loss during Saturday's 2-0 defeat at the hands of the Padres, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks with four strikeouts in 5.1 innings.'

Gallen escaped a bases-loaded jam in the first inning but wasn't as fortunate in the fourth, when both runs scored on two hits. The loss is the 27-year-old's first since June 10 and snaps a streak of eight wins in 10 turns, while the four strikeouts are his lowest total since July 3. Gallen carries a 2.52 ERA and 0.92 WHIP -- both marks within the top seven in MLB -- into his next start, scheduled to come midweek against the Dodgers.