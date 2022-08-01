Davies (shoulder) was activated from the injured list Monday.
It was reported Sunday that Davies would rejoin Arizona's rotation for the opener of their three-game set with the Guardians, and the team made the move official one day later. Davies will attempt to pick up where he left off after posting a 2.56 ERA and 0.95 WHIP in his previous five big-league starts.
