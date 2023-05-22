Davies (oblique) will throw a bullpen session Wednesday before the Diamondbacks determine whether he'll be activated or make another rehab start, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Davies struck out seven over 4.2 scoreless innings for Double-A Amarillo over the weekend. Assuming he comes out of Wednesday's bullpen session with no issues, he would appear likely to rejoin Arizona's rotation as soon as this weekend.
