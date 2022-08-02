Davies didn't factor into the decision in Monday's 6-5 extra-innings loss to the Guardians, giving up four runs on three hits and two walks over two-plus innings. He struck out one.

Two of the hits Davies allowed left the yard, including an Amed Rosario two-run blast to left-center field that chased the right-hander from the game with nobody out in the third inning. It was an inauspicious return to the rotation for Davies, who missed all of July with a shoulder issue, and he'll take a 4.28 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 63:28 K:BB through 82 innings into his next outing.